Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 52,750,015

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (638)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 124 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS65 ICG
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Search