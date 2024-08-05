Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 52,750,015
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (638)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 124 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS65 ICG
Selling price
******
