Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1914 "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut". One-sided impression in tin (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: One-sided impression in tin

Obverse Rouble 1914 "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" One-sided impression in tin - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1914 "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" One-sided impression in tin - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 12,98 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1914 "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

