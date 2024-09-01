Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1914 "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut". One-sided impression in tin (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: One-sided impression in tin
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1914 "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search