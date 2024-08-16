Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Commemorative coins Rouble of Nicholas II - Russia
Rouble 1896In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1896 (АГ) 190,845 - 0 1525
Rouble 1898In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1898 (АГ) 5,000 R 0 734
Rouble 1912In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1912 (ЭБ) 5,000 R 0 405
Rouble 1912In memory of the 100th anniversary of the Patriotic War of 1812
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1912 (ЭБ) 26,000 - 1 1209
Rouble 1913In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty.
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1913 (ВС) Flat strike 1,500,000 - 0 8271913 (ВС) Relief strike 1,500,000 - 6 2107
Rouble 1914In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1914 (ВС) 30,300 R2 0 2251914 One-sided impression in tin - 0 0
