Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the 100th anniversary of the Patriotic War of 1812" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1209)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1912 "In memory of the 100th anniversary of the Patriotic War of 1812" with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Alexander (137)
- ARTMAXIMUM (3)
- Auction World (9)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (95)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (15)
- Baldwin's (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Cayón (3)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins and Medals (10)
- Coins.ee (12)
- COINSNET (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Downies (1)
- Empire (38)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (27)
- Grün (5)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- HAYNAULT (2)
- Heritage (89)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (4)
- ICE (1)
- Imperial Coin (40)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (5)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (53)
- Künker (149)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- MDC Monaco (4)
- Möller (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (4)
- Muizon – Rieunier (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- MUNZE (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (4)
- Negrini (1)
- New York Sale (19)
- Niemczyk (15)
- Nihon (1)
- NIKO (24)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (37)
- Numision (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numisor (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (2)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (3)
- Rare Coins (103)
- Rauch (13)
- RedSquare (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (2)
- RND (19)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (34)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (10)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (20)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- Tosunidis Coin House (2)
- UBS (11)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (13)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (6)
- Знак (5)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5102 $
Price in auction currency 440000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1913 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 58
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1912 "In memory of the 100th anniversary of the Patriotic War of 1812", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search