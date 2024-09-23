Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1912

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1912 (ЭБ)
Reverse Rouble 1912 (ЭБ)
Rouble 1912 (ЭБ)
Average price 590 $
Sales
4 1551
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ)
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ)
50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ)
Average price 120 $
Sales
1 1433
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 141
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС
20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 184
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС
15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 252
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 273

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ
5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 140
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ
Average price 35 $
Sales
1 183
Obverse 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ
1 Kopek 1912 СПБ
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 189
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ
Average price 20 $
Sales
1 457

Commemorative coins

Obverse Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III
Reverse Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III
Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 405
Obverse Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) In memory of the 100th anniversary of the Patriotic War of 1812
Reverse Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) In memory of the 100th anniversary of the Patriotic War of 1812
Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) In memory of the 100th anniversary of the Patriotic War of 1812
Average price 2600 $
Sales
1 1209
Obverse Medal 1912 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow
Reverse Medal 1912 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow
Medal 1912 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow Gold
Average price 26000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Medal 1912 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow
Reverse Medal 1912 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow
Medal 1912 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow Silver
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Medal 1912 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow
Reverse Medal 1912 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow
Medal 1912 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow Copper
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 6
