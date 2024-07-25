Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1912 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,850,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
