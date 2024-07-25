Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1912 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,850,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (16)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (15)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (42)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF64 RB
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1912 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search