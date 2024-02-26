Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Silver (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2010.

Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2156 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8507 $
Price in auction currency 7801 EUR
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction iNumis - May 6, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date May 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

