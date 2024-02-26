Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Silver (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (2)
- Leu (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2156 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8507 $
Price in auction currency 7801 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search