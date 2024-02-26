Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Silver (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2010.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (2) SP55 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)