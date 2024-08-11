Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Commemorative coins Medal of Nicholas II - Russia
Medal 1898In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1898 Gold R4 0 01898 Silver R2 0 61898 Copper R1 0 2
Medal 1898In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1898 Gold R4 0 01898 Silver R2 0 11898 Copper R1 0 0
Medal 1912In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1912 Gold R4 0 11912 Silver R2 0 131912 Copper R1 0 6
