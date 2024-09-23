Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Gold (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Gold

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

