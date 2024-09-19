Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1898

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Roubles 1898 (АГ)
Reverse 10 Roubles 1898 (АГ)
10 Roubles 1898 (АГ)
Average price 1200 $
Sales
1 537
Obverse 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ)
Reverse 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ)
5 Roubles 1898 (АГ)
Average price 460 $
Sales
2 1680
Obverse 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ)
Reverse 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ)
5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Roubles 1898
Reverse 5 Roubles 1898
5 Roubles 1898 Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1898
Reverse Rouble 1898
Rouble 1898 Plain edge
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Rouble 1898 (АГ)
Reverse Rouble 1898 (АГ)
Rouble 1898 (АГ)
Average price 340 $
Sales
1 794
Obverse Rouble 1898 (АГ)
Reverse Rouble 1898 (АГ)
Rouble 1898 (АГ) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees
Average price 23000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Rouble 1898 (*)
Reverse Rouble 1898 (*)
Rouble 1898 (*)
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 125
Obverse Rouble 1898 (**)
Reverse Rouble 1898 (**)
Rouble 1898 (**)
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 245
Obverse Rouble 1898 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.
Reverse Rouble 1898 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.
Rouble 1898 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917. With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ)
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ)
50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ)
Average price 8800 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1898
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1898
25 Kopeks 1898
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ
15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ
10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 103
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ
5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 107

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 1 Kopek 1898 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1898 СПБ
1 Kopek 1898 СПБ
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 154
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1898 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1898 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1898 СПБ
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 136
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ
1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 175

Commemorative coins

Obverse Rouble 1898 (АГ) In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II
Reverse Rouble 1898 (АГ) In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II
Rouble 1898 (АГ) In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 734
Obverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow
Reverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow
Reverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow Silver
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow
Reverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow Copper
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech
Reverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech
Reverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech Silver
Average price 9600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech
Reverse Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
3 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
Average price 6300 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
2 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint Copper
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
2 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
2 Kopeks 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint Iron
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Kopek 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
1 Kopek 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint Copper
Average price 5900 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Kopek 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
1 Kopek 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint Copper-Nickel
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
1/4 Kopek 1898 Pattern Berlin Mint
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 2
