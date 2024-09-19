Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1898
Golden coins
Silver coins
Rouble 1898 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917. With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".
Average price —
Sales
0 0
Copper coins
Commemorative coins
Rouble 1898 (АГ) In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 734
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow Gold
Average price —
Sales
0 0
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow Silver
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 6
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow Copper
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 2
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech Gold
Average price —
Sales
0 0
Medal 1898 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech Silver
Average price 9600 $
Sales
0 1
Pattern coins
