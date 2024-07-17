Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,839. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search