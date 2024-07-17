Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,783,952

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,839. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
