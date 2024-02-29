Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 4,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
