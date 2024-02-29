Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - May 26, 2021
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1898 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search