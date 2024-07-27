Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 4,300,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
