Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (734)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 4,300,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
5102 $
Price in auction currency 440000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2062 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

