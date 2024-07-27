Rouble 1898 (АГ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 4,300,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (61) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (166) AU (192) XF (209) VF (49) F (3) VG (1) No grade (39) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (29) MS61 (47) MS60 (15) AU58 (39) AU55 (30) AU53 (15) AU50 (14) XF45 (10) XF40 (7) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) VG8 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (13) PF62 (11) PF61 (11) PF58 (3) PL62 (1) DETAILS (30) CAMEO (4) PL (47) Service NGC (111) PCGS (19) ННР (19) RNGA (10)

