Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Copper
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
5286 $
Price in auction currency 4900 EUR
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
