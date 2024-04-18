Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
5286 $
Price in auction currency 4900 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numis Arena - April 18, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - April 5, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Знак - February 16, 2018
Seller Знак
Date February 16, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

