Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis

Specification

  • Metal Copper (0,9)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31411 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Russia Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" at auction AURORA - March 9, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
