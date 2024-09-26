Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31411 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

