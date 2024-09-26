Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper (0,9)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31411 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search