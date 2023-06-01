Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
4031 $
Price in auction currency 245000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1898 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search