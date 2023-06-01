Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Empire (1)
- Künker (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
4031 $
Price in auction currency 245000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search