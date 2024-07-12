Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1898 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1898 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1898 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,877,842

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (794) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of Rouble 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search