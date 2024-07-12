Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1898 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,877,842
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
