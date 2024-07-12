Rouble 1898 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (125) AU (201) XF (163) VF (201) F (15) VG (1) No grade (62) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (27) MS62 (23) MS61 (20) MS60 (15) AU58 (39) AU55 (26) AU53 (20) AU50 (12) XF45 (13) XF40 (12) VF35 (16) VF30 (10) VF25 (5) VF20 (1) F15 (1) PF66 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (5) PF62 (2) PF61 (1) DETAILS (12) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (90) RNGA (11) NGS (1) PCGS (18) ННР (9)

