Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 13,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
16792 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

