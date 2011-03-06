Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

