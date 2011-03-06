Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 13,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/4 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
