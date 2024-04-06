Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1898. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Roubles 1898 Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1898 Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,378,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1898 . Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

