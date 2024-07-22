Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,980,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (15)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (8)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

