5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (49) AU (18) XF (16) VF (5) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (5) MS65 (6) MS64 (11) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (4) Service ННР (9) NGC (29) PCGS (1) RNGA (2)

