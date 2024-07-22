Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,980,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
