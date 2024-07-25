Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1898 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 47,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1898 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3180 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 151. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
