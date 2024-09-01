Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Copper coins 1/2 Kopek of Nicholas II - Russia
1/2 Kopek 1894-1916
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1894 СПБ - R2 0 241895 СПБ 2,992,009 - 0 911895 СПБ Special monogram, three curls at the top 2,992,009 R2 0 151896 СПБ 23,800,000 - 1 651897 СПБ 75,000,000 - 1 1051898 СПБ 47,200,000 - 0 1361899 СПБ 76,000,000 - 0 3541900 СПБ 36,000,000 - 0 541908 СПБ 8,000,000 - 0 691909 СПБ 49,500,010 - 1 1961910 СПБ 24,000,000 - 1 631911 СПБ 35,800,011 - 0 1131912 СПБ 28,000,008 - 1 4571913 СПБ 50,000,008 - 2 1931914 СПБ 14,000,001 - 1 1871915 12,000,000 - 1 1841916 9,400,000 R 0 191
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search