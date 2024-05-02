Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1824 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

