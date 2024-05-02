1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1824 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (25) AU (8) XF (9) VF (3) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) VF35 (2) SP65 (1) SP64 (1) PF67 (4) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) RB (5) BN (19) Service ННР (6) NGC (15) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (7)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (3)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (8)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (8)

SINCONA (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WDA - MiM (1)