Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1824 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (7)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (8)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (8)
- SINCONA (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search