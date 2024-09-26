Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1896

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1896
Reverse Rouble 1896
Rouble 1896 Plain edge
Average price 6400 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Rouble 1896 (АГ)
Reverse Rouble 1896 (АГ)
Rouble 1896 (АГ)
Average price 390 $
Sales
2 681
Obverse Rouble 1896 (*)
Reverse Rouble 1896 (*)
Rouble 1896 (*)
Average price 250 $
Sales
1 449
Obverse Rouble 1896 (*)
Reverse Rouble 1896 (*)
Rouble 1896 (*) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees
Average price 5400 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ)
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ)
50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ)
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 379
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1896 (*)
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1896 (*)
50 Kopeks 1896 (*)
Average price 190 $
Sales
1 261
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1896
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1896
25 Kopeks 1896
Average price 240 $
Sales
2 1008
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ
15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ
10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 43

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 102
Obverse 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ
1 Kopek 1896 СПБ
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 109
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ
Average price 80 $
Sales
1 65
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ
1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 222

Commemorative coins

Obverse 25 Roubles 1896 (*) In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II
Reverse 25 Roubles 1896 (*) In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II
25 Roubles 1896 (*) In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II
Average price 75000 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ)
Reverse Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ)
Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ)
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1896 (АГ)
Reverse 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1896 (АГ)
1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1896 (АГ)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Rouble 1896 (АГ) In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II
Reverse Rouble 1896 (АГ) In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II
Rouble 1896 (АГ) In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 1525

Pattern coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1896 (АГ) Pattern
Reverse 5 Roubles 1896 (АГ) Pattern
5 Roubles 1896 (АГ) Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
