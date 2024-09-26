Catalog
Coins of Russia 1896
Select a category
All
Silver
Copper
Commemorative
Pattern
Silver coins
Rouble 1896
Plain edge
Average price
6400 $
Sales
0
7
Rouble 1896 (АГ)
Average price
390 $
Sales
2
681
Rouble 1896 (*)
Average price
250 $
Sales
1
449
Rouble 1896 (*)
Alignment of the sides 180 degrees
Average price
5400 $
Sales
0
16
50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ)
Average price
420 $
Sales
0
379
50 Kopeks 1896 (*)
Average price
190 $
Sales
1
261
25 Kopeks 1896
Average price
240 $
Sales
2
1008
15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ
Average price
610 $
Sales
0
25
10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ
Average price
510 $
Sales
0
43
Copper coins
3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ
Average price
630 $
Sales
0
73
2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
102
1 Kopek 1896 СПБ
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
109
1/2 Kopek 1896 СПБ
Average price
80 $
Sales
1
65
1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
222
Commemorative coins
25 Roubles 1896 (*) In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II
Average price
75000 $
Sales
0
40
Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ)
Average price
120000 $
Sales
0
7
1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1896 (АГ)
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Rouble 1896 (АГ) In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
1525
Pattern coins
5 Roubles 1896 (АГ) Pattern
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
