Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1896 (*). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Alignment of the sides 180 degrees

Obverse Rouble 1896 (*) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1896 (*) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 10 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 with mark (*). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,750,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
17327 $
Price in auction currency 1750000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
1775 $
Price in auction currency 128000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition VF35
Selling price
