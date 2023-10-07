Rouble 1896 (*). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 with mark (*). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,750,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (8) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (2)