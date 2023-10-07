Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1896 (*). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Alignment of the sides 180 degrees
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 with mark (*). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,750,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
17327 $
Price in auction currency 1750000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
1775 $
Price in auction currency 128000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
