3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,274,688
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
