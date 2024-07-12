Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,274,688

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

