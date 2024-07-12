3 Kopeks 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

