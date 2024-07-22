Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1896 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1896 (*) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1896 (*) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (449) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25896 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (46)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (46)
  • BAC (10)
  • Boule (1)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (10)
  • COINSNET (14)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (20)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Hermes Auctions (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (34)
  • Katz (29)
  • Künker (23)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numedux (6)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (35)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (31)
  • Rauch (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (17)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (16)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 53000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1896 (*) at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1896 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search