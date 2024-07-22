Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1896 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (449) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25896 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 53000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
