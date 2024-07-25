50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1896 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2698 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (108) AU (106) XF (75) VF (44) F (7) VG (3) No grade (28) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS64 (13) MS63 (26) MS62 (35) MS61 (7) AU58 (21) AU55 (21) AU53 (1) AU50 (14) XF45 (4) XF40 (6) VF35 (8) VF30 (1) VF25 (6) F15 (2) VG8 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (85) PCGS (18) ННР (14) RNGA (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Agora (1)

Alexander (44)

AURORA (58)

BAC (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (6)

COINSNET (3)

Empire (6)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (11)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (28)

Katz (14)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (14)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (10)

MUNZE (7)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (4)

Niemczyk (5)

NIKO (7)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (26)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (27)

Rauch (5)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (17)

Russiancoin (14)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (4)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (6)

Stare Monety (2)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Varesi (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (2)

Знак (1)