Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,032

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (379) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1896 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2698 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
928 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Search