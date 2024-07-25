Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1896 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000,032
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (379) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1896 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2698 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (44)
- AURORA (58)
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (3)
- Empire (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (28)
- Katz (14)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (14)
- La Galerie Numismatique (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (10)
- MUNZE (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NIKO (7)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (26)
- OLNZ (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (27)
- Rauch (5)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (17)
- Russiancoin (14)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Stare Monety (2)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
928 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search