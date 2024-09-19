Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins 50 Kopeks of Nicholas II - Russia

50 Kopeks 1895-1914

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1895 (АГ) 2,000,004 - 2 3951896 (АГ) 20,000,032 - 0 3791896 (*) 244,562 - 1 2611897 Plain edge - R2 0 41897 (*) 46,755,438 - 0 4741897 (*) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees 46,755,438 R2 0 01898 (АГ) - R3 0 231899 (АГ) 15,442,021 - 0 1541899 (ЭБ) - - 0 261899 (ФЗ) - - 0 721899 (*) 10,000,000 - 0 1441899 (*) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees 10,000,000 R2 0 01899 Plain edge - R2 0 31900 (ФЗ) 3,360,004 - 0 2251901 (ФЗ) 412,020 - 0 941901 (АР) - - 0 381902 (АР) 36,009 R1 0 451903 (АР) - R3 0 201904 (АР) 4,010 R2 0 401906 (ЭБ) 10,009 R1 0 601907 (ЭБ) 200,009 R 0 1691908 (ЭБ) 40,009 R1 0 1051909 (ЭБ) 50,011 R1 0 811910 (ЭБ) 150,009 R 0 3871911 (ЭБ) 1,000,011 - 0 5711912 (ЭБ) 7,085,008 - 1 14331913 (ЭБ) 6,420,017 - 0 1901913 (ВС) - - 5 13931914 (ВС) 1,200,015 R 1 685
50 Kopeks 1897

Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1897 With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". 0 1
