50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1907 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 951 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (27) AU (28) XF (23) VF (46) F (4) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (12) MS61 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (6) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (7) VF30 (3) VF20 (1) F12 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (7) PF63 (2) PF62 (5) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) Service ННР (6) NGC (22) RNGA (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (22)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (14)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (7)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (8)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

iNumis (1)

Katz (6)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (1)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (16)

Rare Coins (22)

Rauch (3)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (11)

Russiancoin (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (4)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (3)