Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1907 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 951 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • Rare Coins (22)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (3)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Savoca Numismatik - March 24, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1907 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search