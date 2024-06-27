Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1907 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1907 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 951 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
