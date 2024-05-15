Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1632 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2669 $
Price in auction currency 243802 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

