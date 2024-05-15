Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1632 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2669 $
Price in auction currency 243802 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
