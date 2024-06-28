50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (20) AU (32) XF (24) VF (39) F (12) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (10) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (5) XF40 (3) VF35 (5) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) F15 (1) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (2) Service ННР (4) NGC (16) PCGS (2) RNGA (1) ANA (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (10)

AURORA (23)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (4)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (1)

Frühwald (1)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (23)

Katz (10)

Künker (3)

MUNZE (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (5)

Numisbalt (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (15)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (14)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (4)

WCN (3)

Wójcicki (4)

Знак (1)