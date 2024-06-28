Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,442,021

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 9662 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

