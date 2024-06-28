Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1899 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,442,021
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 9662 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
