Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1901 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 27,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 113 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 191 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

