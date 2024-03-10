Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1901 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1901 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 27,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 191 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
