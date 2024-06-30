Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (387)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1910 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 20,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search