Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1910 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (387)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1910 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 20,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (59)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (25)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (12)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (20)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (32)
- Katz (18)
- Künker (22)
- MS67 (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NIKO (9)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (23)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (34)
- Rauch (9)
- RedSquare (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- RND (8)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search