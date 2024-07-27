Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,085,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1433)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1912 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2228 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

