Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,085,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1433)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1912 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2228 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

