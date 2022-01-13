50 Kopeks 1903 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1903 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 105,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

