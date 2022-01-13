Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1903 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1903 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 105,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
47000 $
Price in auction currency 47000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
75390 $
Price in auction currency 70000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PF63
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF65
Selling price
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition PF62
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
