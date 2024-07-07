Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (571)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2509 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Search