Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (571)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2509 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
