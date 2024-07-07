50 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2509 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (80) AU (142) XF (202) VF (59) F (1) No grade (57) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (17) MS63 (9) MS62 (11) MS61 (11) MS60 (3) AU58 (30) AU55 (21) AU53 (14) AU50 (19) XF45 (23) XF40 (22) VF35 (10) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (7) PF64 (4) PF63 (7) PF62 (1) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (4) Service ННР (16) NGC (51) CGC (4) PCGS (15) RNGA (10)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (97)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (47)

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (12)

Coins.ee (14)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (4)

COINSTORE (4)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (32)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (48)

Katz (40)

Künker (15)

Marciniak (3)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

MUNZE (12)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (12)

NIKO (8)

Nomisma (1)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (39)

Numisor (2)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (36)

Rauch (6)

RedSquare (1)

RND (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (22)

Russiancoin (6)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

SINCONA (5)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (6)

Stare Monety (2)

Teutoburger (5)

Via (4)

WAG (7)

WCN (8)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)