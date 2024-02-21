Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1601 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
7365 $
Price in auction currency 680155 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

