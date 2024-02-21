Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1601 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
7365 $
Price in auction currency 680155 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search