50 Kopeks 1899 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1601 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (5) VF (3) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) F15 (1) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)