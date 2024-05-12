Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917." With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917." With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917." at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
