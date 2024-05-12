50 Kopeks 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition F (1) Condition (slab) F12 (1) Service NGC (1)