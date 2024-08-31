Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1897

Golden coins

Obverse 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ)
Reverse 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ)
15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck
Average price 1400 $
Sales
1 1020
Obverse 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ)
Reverse 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ)
15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) The last three letters go beyond the cut-off neck
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 1879
Obverse 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ)
Reverse 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ)
7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ)
Average price 1500 $
Sales
4 1565
Obverse 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ)
Reverse 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ)
5 Roubles 1897 (АГ)
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 675
Obverse 5 Roubles 1897
Reverse 5 Roubles 1897
5 Roubles 1897
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1897
Reverse Rouble 1897
Rouble 1897 Plain edge
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Rouble 1897 (АГ)
Reverse Rouble 1897 (АГ)
Rouble 1897 (АГ)
Average price 470 $
Sales
1 747
Obverse Rouble 1897 (**)
Reverse Rouble 1897 (**)
Rouble 1897 (**)
Average price 470 $
Sales
1 1110
Obverse Rouble 1897 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.
Reverse Rouble 1897 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.
Rouble 1897 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917. With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1897
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1897
50 Kopeks 1897 Plain edge
Average price 9300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1897 (*)
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1897 (*)
50 Kopeks 1897 (*)
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 474
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1897 (*)
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1897 (*)
50 Kopeks 1897 (*) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1897 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1897 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.
50 Kopeks 1897 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917. With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".
Average price 5700 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ
15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ
Average price 570 $
Sales
1 33
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ
10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ
5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 71

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ
1 Kopek 1897 СПБ
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 146
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ
Average price 40 $
Sales
1 105
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ
1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 94

Commemorative coins

Obverse Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ)
Reverse Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ)
Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ)
Average price 230000 $
Sales
0 6

Pattern coins

Obverse 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) Pattern Special Portrait
Reverse 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) Pattern Special Portrait
15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) Pattern Special Portrait The head is small
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) Pattern Special Portrait
Reverse 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) Pattern Special Portrait
15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) Pattern Special Portrait The head is large
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1897 Pattern Berlin Mint
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1897 Pattern Berlin Mint
1/2 Kopek 1897 Pattern Berlin Mint Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1897 Pattern Berlin Mint
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1897 Pattern Berlin Mint
1/2 Kopek 1897 Pattern Berlin Mint Copper
Average price 7000 $
Sales
0 28
