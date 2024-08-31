Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1897
Golden coins
15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck
Average price 1400 $
Sales
1 1020
15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) The last three letters go beyond the cut-off neck
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 1879
Silver coins
Rouble 1897 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917. With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 3
50 Kopeks 1897 Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917. With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".
Average price 5700 $
Sales
0 1
Copper coins
Commemorative coins
Pattern coins
Category
Year
Search