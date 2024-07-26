Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1761 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place September 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (6)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (7)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (5)
- MS67 (6)
- Niemczyk (10)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search