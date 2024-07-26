Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,040,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1761 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place September 24, 2023.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

