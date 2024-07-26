1/4 Kopek 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1761 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place September 24, 2023.

