Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait". The head is large (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: The head is large
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 "Special Portrait" with mark (АГ). The head is large. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1299 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
15765 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
19894 $
Price in auction currency 1566808 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Roubles 1897 "Special Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
