Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait". The head is large (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: The head is large

Obverse Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" The head is large - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" The head is large - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Roubles
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 "Special Portrait" with mark (АГ). The head is large. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1299 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
15765 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
19894 $
Price in auction currency 1566808 RUB
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Roubles 1897 "Special Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1897 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 15 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search