Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait". The head is large (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 "Special Portrait" with mark (АГ). The head is large. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1299 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (2) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (5) MS60 (5) AU50 (1) Service ННР (1) RNGA (3) NGC (2)