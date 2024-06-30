Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,864,320
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5942 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS61 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
