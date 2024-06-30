3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5942 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

