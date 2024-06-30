Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,864,320

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5942 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS61 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction MUNZE - June 10, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1897 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search