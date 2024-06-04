Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 4,020,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (7)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (11)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2216 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search