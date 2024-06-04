Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 4,020,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2216 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

