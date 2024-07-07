Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1897 (**) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Brussels
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1897 with mark (**). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,800,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
