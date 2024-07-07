Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1897 (**) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1897 (**) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1897 (**) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Brussels
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1110) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1897 with mark (**). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,800,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7200 RUB
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (**) at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 18, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of Rouble 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

