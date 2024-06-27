15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (20) AU (4) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) AU58 (2) VF35 (1) PF67 (2) PF64 (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (13) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (5)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (3)

Denga1700 (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

MS67 (3)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)