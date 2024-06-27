Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,660,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (5)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
963 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

