Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,660,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
963 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search