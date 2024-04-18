Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,70 - 1,80 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 963 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numis Arena (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numis Arena - April 18, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1897 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search