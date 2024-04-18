Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Copper
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 963 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
