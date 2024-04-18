Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 963 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (13) AU (4) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (6) PF64 (5) DETAILS (1) BN (5) Service CGC (1) NGC (6) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

