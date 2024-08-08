15 Roubles 1897 (АГ). The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25685 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (178) AU (326) XF (344) VF (123) F (1) No grade (35) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (13) MS63 (44) MS62 (57) MS61 (30) MS60 (16) AU58 (76) AU55 (62) AU53 (36) AU50 (25) XF45 (20) XF40 (8) VF35 (1) PF61 (2) DETAILS (19) PL (1) Service PCGS (109) NGS (2) RNGA (11) NGC (187) ННР (23) ANACS (4) CGC (1) NCS (1)

