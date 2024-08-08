Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Roubles 1897 (АГ). The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck

Obverse 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,900,033

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Roubles
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1020) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25685 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1463 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1325 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 15 Roubles 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Year
Search