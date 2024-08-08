Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Roubles 1897 (АГ). The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,900,033
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Roubles
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1020) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). The last two letters go beyond the cut-off neck. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25685 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (64)
- Auction World (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- AURORA (70)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (5)
- Baldwin's (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Bertolami (3)
- Busso Peus (9)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (8)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Coins and Medals (19)
- Coins.ee (18)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (5)
- DNW (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Empire (24)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (9)
- GINZA (4)
- Goldberg (11)
- Gorny & Mosch (27)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (153)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (32)
- Inasta (1)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (30)
- Künker (56)
- LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Meister & Sonntag (5)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Morton & Eden (4)
- MS67 (37)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (20)
- Nihon (2)
- NIKO (8)
- Nomisma (2)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (43)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (35)
- Raritan Stamps (2)
- Rauch (17)
- RedSquare (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (8)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (13)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (9)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Sonntag (10)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (13)
- Status International (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (20)
- UBS (16)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- V. GADOURY (8)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
- WAG (18)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (10)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 49
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Roubles 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search