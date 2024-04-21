10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1410 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7) XF (1) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (4) PCGS (2)