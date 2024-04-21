Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1410 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 346 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - February 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date February 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - August 23, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date August 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date June 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

