10 Kopeks 1897 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1410 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 346 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
