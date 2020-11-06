Rouble 1897. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1897 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (2) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF20 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service ANACS (1) NGC (1)