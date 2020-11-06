Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1897. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1897 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
2143 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date October 17, 2008
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search