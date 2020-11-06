Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1897. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Rouble 1897 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1897 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1897 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1897 at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
2143 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1897 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Russia Rouble 1897 at auction Знак - November 18, 2016
Seller Знак
Date November 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1897 at auction Künker - July 24, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1897 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 at auction Empire - October 17, 2008
Seller Empire
Date October 17, 2008
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1897 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

